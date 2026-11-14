November 14, 2026

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Eight more die as dengue sends 1,674 patients to hospitals in Bangladesh

Six of the latest deaths have been reported in Dhaka Division

Eight more die as dengue sends 1,674 patients to hospitals in Bangladesh

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 14 Nov 2026, 04:46 PM

Updated : 14 Nov 2026, 04:46 PM

Bangladesh has recorded eight more dengue deaths in a 24-hour count, while 1,684 patients were admitted to hospitals around the country.

Of the latest deaths, six were reported in Dhaka Division, and one each in Chattogram and Rajshahi, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its Saturday bulletin.

The latest fatalities take this year's official dengue death toll to 491. A total of 160,557 patients have been hospitalised with the mosquito-borne disease since January.

Of them, 154,151 have recovered and returned home, while 5,915 remain in hospitals across the country.

Dhaka Division recorded the highest number of new admissions, with 714 patients. Chattogram reported 311, followed by Barishal with 213, Khulna with 190, Rajshahi with 115, Rangpur with 60, Mymensingh with 50 and Sylhet with 21.

Doctors have urged people to neutralise Aedes mosquito breeding sites and discard stagnant water that has collected for more than three days.

They also advised anyone developing a fever not to neglect it and to seek medical advice promptly. People were urged to remove stagnant water promptly.

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