BRAC University seminar explores smarter implants, continuous health monitoring

Nanoscale coatings that help the body accept medical implants, sensors that track blood sugar continuously and digitally connected operating theatres featured in a seminar at BRAC University.

Scientist Dr Jami Hafiz shared his research and insights into emerging medical technologies at a seminar titled “Where Materials Meet the Body: Nanoscale Engineering in Implants and Biosensors”, hosted by the university’s School of Life Sciences on Nov 12, according to a media statement.

Dr Jami, who holds a PhD in mechanical engineering from the University of Minnesota, has two decades of experience in developing biomaterials for clinical use, it added.

He holds nine patents in nanoparticle synthesis and implant surfaces and directs Dhaka-based Synest Solutions.

His research focuses on how the surface properties of materials determine their interaction with the surrounding environment, including the human body.

“What happens on the surface of the material is what determines how it interacts with the environment, how it interacts inside the body,” he said.

He discussed a calcium phosphate coating that could be applied to implants at the nanoscale to help the body recognise them as bone. Adding antibiotics to such coatings could also help prevent infections at surgical sites, he said.

His presentation covered protein-based materials for dental and orthopaedic repairs and continuous glucose monitors (CGMs). These small sensors, placed under the skin, send glucose readings to smartphones every five minutes, offering more frequent information than conventional finger-prick tests.

The readings help users understand how food and physical activity affect their blood sugar, supporting preventive care.

Alerts can also be shared with family members living abroad, the statement said.

Dr Jami highlighted the role of advanced medical displays in interpreting CT scans, MRI images, chest X-rays and mammograms. He also demonstrated how digital operating theatres connect endoscopes, microscopes, surgical cameras, patient monitors and hospital information systems on a single platform.

He urged students to build strong foundations in engineering, materials science and the physical and life sciences, saying future breakthroughs would require interdisciplinary expertise.

He also expressed interest in research collaborations, webinars and internship opportunities for BRAC University students.

Assistant Dean of the School of Life Sciences Prof Aparna Islam moderated the seminar.

A discussion followed, attended by university Board of Trustees member Rasheda K Choudhury, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Arshad Mahmud Chowdhury, Dhaka University Professor Emeritus AFM Yusuf Haider and several school and department heads.

The university said the seminar aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals on good health and well-being, and industry, innovation and infrastructure.