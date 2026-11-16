‘KRISHIBIR’, Bangladesh’s first agriculture-based mega reality show, officially launches

“KRISHIBIR”, Bangladesh’s first mega reality show dedicated to farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs, has officially launched in Bangladesh.

The pre-launch ceremony and press conference were held at the Sagar-Runi Auditorium of the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU).

The programme aims to recognise the “contributions, skills, hard work and innovations of farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs across the country”, according to a statement from Parban Media.

The event was attended by Prof Mohammad Shafiullah Mazumder, vice-chancellor of Sylhet Agricultural University; agriculturist KBD Bashir Ahmed, deputy executive director of ACI Fertilizer; Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, chief scientific officer of the Department of Livestock Services; agriculturist Fatema Wadud, advisor to iFarmer; agriculturist Mohammad Akikul Islam Akik, deputy director of the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC); and programme organiser Md Abu Taleb Molla Lalon.

The competition will feature three major categories: Livestock and Farming, Fisheries, and Crop Cultivation.

The Livestock and Farming category will focus on dairy farming, poultry and livestock management. The Fisheries category will highlight modern and profitable fish farming practices and fisheries management. The Crop Cultivation category will showcase crop production, horticulture and the application of smart agricultural technologies.

Contestants will take part in a month-long selection process, grooming sessions, and a series of field-level competitions to advance to the final round. One contestant from each category will receive the title of “Krishibir”.

“The initiative goes beyond entertainment, aiming to inspire the younger generation to pursue agriculture as a promising and profitable career while enhancing the social recognition and dignity of grassroots farmers,” the statement said.

It will also provide a national platform for farmers to showcase their practical knowledge, professional skills, innovative approaches and achievements in agriculture.

Contestants will be evaluated on the basis of their theoretical knowledge, practical field experience, application of modern technologies and adoption of environmentally sustainable farming practices, the experts tied to the judging process said.

The details of the national audition and registration process will be announced soon, the organisers said.

“With a vision to bring agricultural excellence and innovation into the national spotlight, ‘KRISHIBIR’ is expected to create new opportunities for farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs while encouraging a more dynamic, technology-driven and sustainable agricultural sector in Bangladesh,” the statement said.