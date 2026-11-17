Fire engulfs former minister Mozammel Haque’s old home in Gazipur

A rented tin-roofed house belonging to former minister AKM Mozammel Haque was set on fire in Gazipur at night, police have said.

Two units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed to the scene and brought the blaze under control after half an hour on Tuesday.

A group of people drove the tenants out before setting fire to the house in South Chhayabithi, near Jor Pukurpar, around 8:30pm, Gazipur Sadar Police chief Aminul Islam said.

“Someone set fire to the house. We are investigating,” he said.

Police and fire officials said the building was Mozammel’s old tin-roofed home and had been rented out. The flames quickly spread through the house.

Fire Service teams brought the blaze under control at about 9:15pm.

Gazipur Fire Service Deputy Assistant Director Md Saidul Alam Chowdhury said a tin-roofed house had caught fire near Jor Pukur, but they could not confirm who owned it.

“Some people are saying it is the former minister’s house, while others say it belongs to someone else,” he said.

Mozammel is also president of the Gazipur district Awami League, whose activities are banned.