Passengers panic as fire erupts on Egarosindhur train engine in Gazipur

A fire has broken out on the locomotive of the Egarosindhur Express in Gazipur's Pubail, sending plumes of thick black smoke into the air and sparking panic among passengers.

Bhairab Railway Police Station chief Md Rafiqul Hasan said the flames erupted around 4:30pm on Friday on the Dhaka-bound train travelling from Kishoreganj along the Dhaka-Chattogram rail route.

Services on the Chattogram-Dhaka line are suspended, while the opposite track is running as normal, the officer added.