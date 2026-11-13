November 13, 2026

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Pochettino to leave US team and take over as Man United head coach

The 54-year-old arrives at Old Trafford with Manchester United having earned one win and eight points from 10 Premier League games

Pochettino to leave US team and take over as Man United head coach
FILE PHOTO: FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - United States v Bosnia and Herzegovina - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, California, US - Jul 1, 2026 US coach Mauricio Pochettino acknowledges the fans after the match REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

Reuters

Published : 13 Nov 2026, 06:38 PM

Updated : 13 Nov 2026, 06:38 PM

Manchester United appointed Argentine Mauricio Pochettino as head coach on Friday after sacking Michael Carrick, with the Premier League giants in the relegation zone after their worst start to a league campaign in four decades.

Pochettino will lead the United States soccer team in their upcoming matches against Haiti before joining Manchester United, US Soccer said.

"The club has reached an agreement with the US Soccer Federation for Mauricio and his staff to be released after the conclusion of their responsibilities with the US Men’s National Team," United said in a statement.

The 54-year-old arrives at Old Trafford with United having earned one win and eight points from 10 Premier League games. They are 18th in the standings, one point above bottom side Crystal Palace.

United have won only three of their 15 matches across all competitions.

Carrick's departure followed a 4-4 home draw with Aston Villa two weeks after a humiliating 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth that left supporters questioning the club's direction.

Pochettino returns to club football after two years in charge of the United States men's national team, where he guided the World Cup co-hosts to the last 16 before their campaign ended in defeat by Belgium.

"The opportunity to represent the USA crest was one of the greatest honours of my career," Pochettino said in a statement.

"We are so grateful to the players for their commitment, to the fans for their belief, and to the Federation for always supporting our staff and creating the opportunities to impact the culture of soccer in this great country.

"There is tremendous talent in the US player pool from the youth teams through to the senior team, and it's one of the reasons we have so much belief for the future of US Soccer.

"You will always have a special place in our hearts, and we will be supporting the teams whenever they step on the field."

British media reported United would have to pay substantial compensation to release Pochettino from his US Soccer contract, which had been due to run until the 2030 World Cup.

He inherits a squad assembled at considerable expense but lacking confidence and identity, with supporters booing the players off the pitch after the Bournemouth defeat.

Pochettino previously managed Southampton before transforming Tottenham Hotspur into regular top-four contenders and guiding them to the Champions League final in 2019.

Subsequent spells at Paris St Germain and Chelsea produced mixed results, but United's hierarchy will hope his experience can help stabilise one of football's most scrutinised clubs.

Pochettino replaced Gregg Berhalter as US coach in 2024 following the team's group-stage exit at the Copa America and won 21 of his 35 matches in charge.

His managerial career began at Espanyol, where he also spent a decade as a player across two spells, before moving to Southampton in 2013.

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