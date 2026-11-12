Report: Manchester United contacts US Soccer about Mauricio Pochettino

Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - United States v Belgium - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, US - Jul 6, 2026 US coach Mauricio Pochettino inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo

Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - United States v Belgium - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, US - Jul 6, 2026 US coach Mauricio Pochettino inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo

Manchester United is preparing to hire Mauricio Pochettino, according to a report by The Athletic, which means the United States men's national team would lose the coach that directed the squad to the Round of 16 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Premier League club reportedly has contacted US Soccer to declare its plans and discuss the exit fee in Pochettino's US Soccer contract, which runs through the 2030 World Cup.

Pochettino's contract, which he signed on Aug 3, reportedly includes a $10 million release clause. Manchester United also must pay US Soccer if it wants to bring in Pochettino's assistants as well.

If and when Manchester United announces that Pochettino will replace Michael Carrick as its manager, the 54-year-old Argentina native will be leading his fourth Premier League club.

Pochettino made his Premier League debut with Southampton (2013-14) before moving to Tottenham Hotspur (2014-19). After being fired by Spurs and spending 18 months with Paris Saint-Germain, Pochettino was hired by Chelsea in July 2023 and directed the team to a sixth-place finish before a mutual parting after the season.

A few months later, in September 2024, Pochettino was hired to revive the USMNT.

Manchester United (1-4-5, 8 points) sits 18th in the 20-team Premier League table and will be relegated if it does not climb out of the bottom three over the final 28 matches. The Red Devils have not been relegated since 1974, although they needed just one season to be promoted back to the top flight of English football.