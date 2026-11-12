November 12, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Study suggests not all obesity means ill-health

The findings could reshape how doctors assess weight-related health risks

Study suggests not all obesity means ill-health
Photo: Reuters

Reuters

Published : 12 Nov 2026, 09:30 AM

Updated : 12 Nov 2026, 09:30 AM

Only between a quarter and a third of people currently diagnosed with obesity should be considered as in poor health, according to a new study that joins calls to overhaul how the condition is diagnosed.

The study, published in Nature on Wednesday, follows a proposal last year from experts and medical organisations to move obesity diagnosis beyond just body mass index (BMI), based on a person’s weight and height, to include body fat and broader health.

The study attempts to show what this new definition could mean for diagnosis levels, prevalence, and ultimately, treatment, for a condition the World Health Organization currently estimates affects more than one billion people globally.

Obesity can be a risk factor for type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, liver and kidney disease and cancer. The study suggests defining it as pre-clinical, when the condition is largely a risk factor, and clinical, when it is causing ill health.

Waist Circumference Should Be Part of Diagnosis, Study Says

Using data from almost 850,000 adults from China, Britain, the US and Spain, the study estimates that under the new framework, 1 per cent to 3 per cent of those defined as obese using BMI alone would not be, while another 5 per cent to 9 per cent, with higher body fat for example, would be diagnosed with the condition. Across a population, this could affect tens of millions of people.

The study’s senior author Francesco Rubino, professor and chair of metabolic and bariatric surgery at King's College London, said the inaccuracy of BMI measurements was well-known.

"But we haven't so far got a better system," he said. That is what the new framework aims to do, he added, saying it could "provide a meaningful clinical characterisation of obesity that can inform care and policy."

The new framework proposes measuring body fat, including by waist circumference, as well as BMI, and considering if a patient has any organ dysfunction linked to weight, like heart or liver problems, before making a diagnosis.

This means some people with high BMI alone would not be classed as having obesity. Those who have high body fat and high BMI would be diagnosed with "pre-clinical obesity", and those who also have organ dysfunction would have "clinical obesity" – considered an active disease that would usually require more urgent treatment.

Under these criteria, only on average roughly 27 per cent of people with obesity across the four studied countries have clinical obesity, the study estimated – representing around 8.5 per cent of all adults.

The majority of those with "pre-clinical obesity" – around 82 per cent on average across the four countries studied – did not progress to clinical obesity, although progression rates were higher in China and Spain, the study found.

Related Stories
Measles: 6 more die
Measles: 6 more die
‘Gulliver’s Travels’ turns 300
‘Gulliver’s Travels’ turns 300
RFK Jr draws flak over his anti-Arab remarks
RFK Jr draws flak over his anti-Arab remarks
Nearly half of Bangladeshi girls wed early: UNICEF
Nearly half of Bangladeshi girls wed early: UNICEF
Read More
DU bomb scare: 8 Chinese students leaving Bangladesh
DU bomb scare: 8 Chinese students leaving Bangladesh
3 die as Posts vehicle rams truck in Habiganj
3 die as Posts vehicle rams truck in Habiganj
10,000 workers to go to Malaysia for free
10,000 workers to go to Malaysia for free
Chilean mother reunites with sons taken under Pinochet
Chilean mother reunites with sons taken under Pinochet
Read More
Opinion

Md Hasnain

Save the soil, save the nation
Md Hasnain

Mahmud Bin Morshad

Why Turkiye, Pakistan will not fight Saudi’s war
Mahmud Bin Morshad

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam

Sabir Mustafa

Iran war in focus as Trump suffers midterm debacle
Sabir Mustafa
Read More