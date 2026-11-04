Bangladesh records six more deaths with measles symptoms as toll reaches 1,269

Bangladesh has reported another six suspected measles deaths in a 24-hour count.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Wednesday said 1,206 patients were admitted to hospitals with the symptoms during the period..

According to the DGHS, the latest deaths bring the combined toll from measles and measles-like symptoms to 1,269 since Mar 15. Of them, 1,164 died with measles symptoms and 105 from confirmed measles.

A health directorate bulletin issued on Wednesday reported four deaths in Dhaka Division and one each in Sylhet and Barishal during the 24-hour period from 8am on Sunday.

Dhaka Division has recorded the highest number of deaths with suspected measles, at 521, followed by Sylhet with 204, Chattogram with 112, Rajshahi with 93, Mymensingh with 89, Barishal with 70, Khulna with 57 and Rangpur with 18.

The bulletin also reported 1,325 people developing measles symptoms across the country in the past 24 hours, while 77 tested positive for the disease.

Of the 1,206 patients admitted to hospitals with measles symptoms during the period, 411 were in Dhaka Division, 231 in Chattogram, 158 in Barishal, 136 in Sylhet, 97 in Khulna, 91 in Mymensingh, and 41 each in Rangpur and Rajshahi.

The health directorate said 208,634 people with measles symptoms had been admitted to hospitals between March 15 and Saturday. Of them, 199,894 recovered and were discharged.

The bulletin put the number of people who developed measles symptoms this year at 234,148, including 24,150 confirmed cases.

The DGHS has been tracking measles cases, measles-like symptoms and related deaths since Mar 15.

However, not all patients who visit hospitals or remain outside them are tested for measles, making it difficult to establish the actual number of infections.

The official records are only cases involving patients who seek treatment at hospitals or are admitted.