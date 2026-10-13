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Bangladesh reports nine more dengue deaths, 1,954 hospitalised

The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease this year rises to 316

Bangladesh reports nine more dengue deaths, 1,954 hospitalised
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bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 13 Oct 2026, 10:32 PM

Updated : 13 Oct 2026, 10:32 PM

Bangladesh has recorded nine more deaths from dengue in a 24-hour count.

Another 1,954 hospital admissions from the Aedes mosquito-borne disease have been logged during this period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

This takes the total death toll from the disease this year to 316, with 71 fatalities recorded in October alone.

September recorded the highest monthly toll of the year so far, with 43,774 hospital admissions and 148 deaths.

The health directorate bulletin on Tuesday said that 189 patients were admitted to hospitals in the Dhaka North City Corporation and 191 in Dhaka South during the period.

Outside the two city corporations, 465 patients were admitted in other hospitals across the Dhaka Division.

In addition, Chattogram recorded 318 new admissions, while Barishal reported 196, Khulna 230, Mymensingh 97, Rajshahi 184, Rangpur 62 and Sylhet 13.

A total of 1,965 dengue patients were discharged from hospitals in the past 24-hour window.

So far this year, 103,396 people have been hospitalised with dengue, while 97,296 have recovered and been discharged.

The health directorate has kept records of dengue hospitalisations and deaths since 2000.

The highest number of hospitalisations was recorded in 2023, when 321,179 people were admitted and 1,705 died from the disease.

More than 400 people died from dengue last year, while around 102,000 cases were recorded.

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