Bangladesh records 7 more suspected measles deaths as 1,199 enter hospitals

Another seven people have died with symptoms of measles over the past 24 hours in Bangladesh, while another 1,199 people have been admitted to hospitals around the country.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reported the figures in its latest update released on Wednesday.

Five of the deaths recorded between 8am on Tuesday and the following 24 hours occurred in Dhaka. Barishal and Mymensingh each reported one fatality.

The health directorate has been tracking measles cases and deaths since Mar 15. Since then, a total of 1,177 people have died from measles or symptoms associated with the disease, including 1,073 deaths among people with suspected symptoms and 104 among confirmed measles cases.

According to the bulletin, the number of people presenting at hospitals with measles symptoms has reached 208,570. Of them, 185,390 have been admitted for treatment, while 177,689 have been discharged.

Dhaka Division has recorded the highest number of deaths among people with measles symptoms, at 486, followed by Sylhet with 189.

Chattogram has reported 96 deaths, Rajshahi 93, Mymensingh 82, Barishal 63, Khulna 47 and Rangpur 17.