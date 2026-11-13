Khaleda Zia's first death anniversary: Memorial at South Plaza of Parliament on Dec 28

A civic memorial service has been organised to mark the first death anniversary of late BNP Chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia.

The meeting, organised by a “civil society” group at the South Plaza of the Parliament Building on Dec 28, is expected to be attended by the president, prime minister, her family members, as well as politicians, academicians, intellectuals, journalists, professionals and cultural figures.

BNP Media Cell Member Shairul Kabir Khan confirmed the plan on Friday.

Initiatives have been taken to publish a special memorial book at the memorial service on Khaleda’s life, political philosophy, work experience, personality, leadership, contributions to the country and several underdiscussed chapters of her life.

Under the leadership of National Professor Mahbub Ullah, a group of politicians, journalists, writers, researchers, academicians, economists, professionals and people directly associated with Khaleda have been requested to submit their writing and analysis. Entries can be sent to nagorikshoronshova@gmail.com by Nov 30.

Former prime minister Khaleda died on Dec 30, 2025, while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka.

Her party, the BNP, had declared seven days of mourning to mark death of the country's first female prime minister. In addition, three days of national mourning were observed.

Khaleda was suffering from various chronic health problems, including liver and kidney complications, heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, arthritis, infections, and other health complications. She had been admitted to the hospital since Nov 23, 2025.

Khaleda, an “uncompromising leader” in the 1990 mass uprising, spent a large portion of her political life engaged in street protests. She was arrested and jailed, but she did not leave the country. She never lost a parliamentary election as a candidate.