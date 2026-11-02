BNP’s Mirza Faisal, Aliza Zaman to be sworn in as MPs Tuesday

Mirza Faisal Amin and Aliza Zaman, two newly elected members of the 13th Parliament, are set to take their oaths of office on Tuesday.

The swearing-in ceremony for Mirza Faisal, elected from the Thakurgaon-1 constituency, and Aliza, chosen for a reserved women's seat, will take place at noon in the Speaker's office chamber at the parliament building, according to a letter issued by the Parliament Secretariat on Monday.

The letter directs officials to make arrangements for the ceremony.

Faisal, the BNP candidate in the Thakurgaon-1 by-election on Oct 29, won with 227,917 votes, while his closest rival, Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Delwar Hossain, received 96,513.

The Election Commission published the official gazette confirming Faisal's victory on Oct 31.

BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir had won the seat in the February election but vacated it after taking his oath as president. Faisal is his brother.

The EC, meanwhile, declared BNP's Aliza elected unopposed to reserved women's seat-23 on Monday.

The previous holder, Ferdousy Ahmed Mishti, resigned on Oct 1 amid allegations of involvement in an attack, looting and vandalism at the Radda MCH-FP Centre in Dhaka’s Mirpur.

The commission declared the seat vacant and announced a by-election schedule on Oct 12.

Aliza filed her nomination papers as the BNP’s nominee on Oct 26. She was declared elected as the only valid candidate after the deadline for withdrawing her candidacy passed.