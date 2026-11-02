Wage hike protests: 3 police vehicles vandalised, 1 torched in Gazipur

Garment workers in Gazipur have blocked the highway instead of going to work to demand a minimum wage of Tk 30,000.

Three police vehicles were vandalised and one was set on fire amid the protests, bringing traffic to a standstill on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway.

Later, law enforcing personnel brought the situation under control.

The incident took place near Naojor of the city on Monday afternoon, said Amjad Hossain, superintendent of police for the Gazipur Industrial Police.

He said that the workers continued their protests on Monday.

They set fire to a police vehicle and vandalised buses and trucks during the demonstration, he said. More than 150 factories have been closed due to the protests.

Workers from several garment factories in the Konabari, Safipur, Mouchak and Palli Bidyut areas have held demonstrations blocking different points on the highway.

In addition to taking up positions at different points on the highway, local police and Industrial Police are also on alert at the gates of the factories in the industrial area.

Traffic on the Dhaka-Tangail and Dhaka-Mymensingh highways have largely ground to a halt due to the protests around 11 am.

Industrial Police, Gazipur district police and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel eventually went to the spot and lobbed tear shells and sound grenades to bring the situation under control.

Traffic returned to normal when the workers cleared the highway around 12pm. Traffic had returned to normal on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway by around 1:30pm.

According to the Industrial Police, a general holiday was declared at several factories in the Konabari, Safipur, Mouchak and Palli Bidyut areas from 8am on Monday due to worker unrest.