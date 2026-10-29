BNP’s Mirza Faisal wins Thakurgaon-1 by-election by 131,336 votes

BNP candidate Mirza Faisal Amin has won the Thakurgaon-1 by-election, defeating his closest rival, Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Delawar Hosen, by 131,336 votes.

Returning Officer and Thakurgaon District Election Officer Kamrul Islam declared Faisal the winner around 9:30pm on Thursday.

Faisal, the younger brother of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, received 227,789 votes, while Delawar secured 96,453 votes.

Voter turnout in the by-election stood at 64.77 percent.

Election and administrative officials from different levels of the district were present during the announcement of the results.