October 29, 2026

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Jake Paul to return in Dubai after year-long absence following broken jaw

The 29-year-old recovers from double jaw surgery following his December loss to former champion Anthony Joshua

Jake Paul to return in Dubai after year-long absence following broken jaw
Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua - Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida, US - Dec 19, 2025 Anthony Joshua in action against Jake Paul REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters

Published : 29 Oct 2026, 09:31 PM

Updated : 29 Oct 2026, 09:31 PM

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul will return to the ring on Dec 24 in Dubai just over a year after suffering a broken jaw in his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua, he said on Thursday.

American Paul, 29, will headline the Christmas Eve card, with his opponent yet to be announced.

The bout will be Paul's first since his sixth-round knockout loss to former heavyweight champion Joshua in Miami on Dec 19 last year when his jaw was fractured in two places, injuries that required multiple surgeries in December and February.

"I have spent years proving people wrong, taking risks and pushing myself against opponents nobody thought I would face," Paul said in a statement.

"Nothing that's happened has changed my belief in myself or what I'm working toward. I am hungrier than ever, and on Dec 24 I'm returning to the ring in Dubai to start the next chapter of my journey.

"We've got plenty of names on the list; let's see who signs the contract," he added.

Paul has a 12-2 professional record, with his only defeats coming against Britain's Tommy Fury and Joshua.

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