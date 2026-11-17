Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, Jacob Bethell and Trent Boult were among the high-profile names released by their Indian Premier League franchises on Tuesday ahead of the IPL 2027 auction on Dec 16.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals released Head and Starc respectively, with ESPNcricinfo saying the Australians want to manage their workloads amid a demanding schedule leading up to next year's One-Day International World Cup.

Australia are due to play a four-Test home series against New Zealand from December, followed by the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India in January and the 150th anniversary Test in March, before IPL 2027 begins.

After the league concludes, Australia could face an equally demanding run, with the World Test Championship final followed by the Ashes in England.

Mumbai Indians released 13 players including New Zealand fast bowler Boult and India seamer Deepak Chahar. They also traded captain Hardik Pandya to Punjab Kings in exchange for left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh ahead of IPL 2027.

Holders Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who secured a second successive IPL title in 2026, retained Virat Kohli and captain Rajat Patidar.

Bethell, meanwhile, will miss IPL 2027 after suffering a setback in his recovery from injury. The England all-rounder has been sidelined since July and is set to undergo knee surgery, ruling him out of next month's tour of South Africa.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was released by Chennai Super Kings after bringing down the curtain on his IPL playing career and taking up a mentoring role with the franchise.

All-rounder Prashant Veer was the most expensive player released as Chennai parted with him despite his 142 million rupees price tag.

Head, whose previous retention fee was 140 million rupees, was the next most valuable player among those released.