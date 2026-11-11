Mumbai send Pandya to Punjab, bring Arshdeep in return

Mumbai Indians have traded captain Hardik Pandya to Punjab Kings in exchange for left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh ahead of next year's Indian Premier League (IPL), organisers of the Twenty20 competition said on Wednesday.

All-rounder Pandya has been Mumbai captain since 2024. He has won four IPL titles in two stints with the five-time champions.

Pandya also led Gujarat Titans for two seasons, including their fairytale title triumph on their debut in 2022.

Arshdeep, who spent eight seasons with Punjab, will join Jasprit Bumrah in a formidable pace attack at Mumbai.

The deadline for franchises to submit their retention and release lists is Nov 17, with the IPL mini-auction scheduled to be held in Goa on Dec 16.

Organisers have not announced the schedule but the 20th season of the IPL is expected to be played from March to May next year.