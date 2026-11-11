AG Kazal cites delayed appeal as test of Hasina’s options against death verdict

A pending appeal by a convicted war crimes fugitive could offer a test case for whether Sheikh Hasina can challenge her death sentence after the legal deadline, Attorney General Ruhul Quddus Kazal has said.

He cited Abul Kalam Azad, whose appeal against an International Crimes Tribunal verdict remains before the Supreme Court, with no ruling on the delay.

This follows reports that Hasina, living in exile in India, may return to Bangladesh in December.

Reuters reported on Monday that she had applied through the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi for a new passport and national identity card.

The tribunal sentenced her to death for crimes against humanity during the crackdown on the 2024 uprising.

Kazal said Azad’s case could show the consequences of a late appeal.

Azad was a fugitive when the tribunal handed down its first war crimes verdict under the Awami League government on Jan 21, 2013.

He was sentenced to death after being found guilty on seven of eight charges, including murder, rape, abduction, confinement, arson and looting during the 1971 Liberation War.

After returning to Bangladesh following the 2024 uprising, Azad sought suspension of his sentence under Section 401 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The interim government suspended it on Oct 22, 2025, on condition that he surrender and appeal. He surrendered on Jan 21 this year and filed an appeal.

Kazal said similar legal arguments had been made for Azad, but the Supreme Court had not accepted them.

He declined to offer his own interpretation. Previous legal opinions, he said, were consistent.

Asked about Hasina’s possible return, he said she must come in accordance with the law.

Under Section 21(3) of the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act, 1973, an appeal must be filed within 30 days of a verdict. After that, no appeal is admissible.