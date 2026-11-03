Prosecution to ask home ministry to enforce tribunal order on Hasina's assets

The prosecution at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) is set to write to the home ministry to enforce the order confiscating the property of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who was sentenced to death in absentia in a crimes against humanity case.

The letter will seek arrangements to sell the seized assets and distribute the proceeds among the families of those killed in the July Uprising, Chief Prosecutor Md Aminul Islam said on Tuesday.

No appeal was filed on Hasina’s behalf within the 30-day limit, so the prosecution sees no legal barrier to enforcement, he said.

Asked about an appeal, he said: “One person’s appeal does not cover another’s part. No appeal has been filed for [Hasina].”

Aminul said seizure orders also covered the assets of Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader and several others. After verification, the prosecution had identified around 11 to 12 people whose assets were covered by such orders.

No Appeal After 30 Days

Aminul cited Section 21 of the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act. Sections 21(1) and 21(2) give both the government and the accused 30 days to appeal, while 21(3) bars appeals filed later.

On whether a convict could seek condoning of a delay, he said the prosecution’s position is that the Limitation Act does not apply to a special law.

“Once 30 days pass, there is no legal barrier to enforcing the rest of the verdict. And when the accused is arrested, the sentence will be carried out.”

No time-barred appeal has been settled by the Appellate Division so far, he said. In a pending appeal, the prosecution will raise the missed deadline.

Identifying, Selling Assets

Property of fugitives under confiscation orders will be taken into government custody very soon, the chief prosecutor said.

The prosecution has no estimate of what the sales could raise, which will be known only after the assets are identified and valued.

“The tribunal’s verdict is to sell 50 percent of the accused’s property and distribute the proceeds among July martyrs’ families. The government will do this,” he said.

The home ministry is responsible for implementing tribunal verdicts and orders, he said. Existing law allows action under the Public Demands Recovery Act or Section 386 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, though separate rules would be better.

Asked why the verdicts in the cases against Hasina and Kamal did not explicitly mention the confiscation of 50 percent of their assets, the chief prosecutor referred to the Rome Statute, which provides for confiscation orders covering up to 75 percent of assets.

Although the issue was not clearly specified in the earlier verdicts, he said the prosecution would advise the ministry to enforce the confiscation orders in line with the law.