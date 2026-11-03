November 03, 2026

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No gas for four days? Here’s what Petrobangla says

Emergency maintenance at a major LNG terminal is set to affect supplies across Bangladesh

No gas for four days? Here’s what Petrobangla says

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 03 Nov 2026, 03:46 PM

Updated : 03 Nov 2026, 03:46 PM

Petrobangla has dismissed social media claims of a four-day nationwide gas shutdown as a rumour, saying the supply will be reduced, but not stopped.

In a statement on Tuesday, the state-run corporation urged people not to be misled by “fake” media photocards claiming gas supplies would remain suspended for four days.

It accused an unnamed group of deliberately creating the cards to spread panic.

Summit LNG is one of two floating terminals in Moheshkhali. Its conversion of liquefied natural gas back to gas will be suspended temporarily for maintenance, Petrobangla said.

Daily gas supply could fall from 2,570mmcfd to 2,250mmcfd, a drop of 320mmcfd, or about 12.5 percent.

Supplies will continue, though some parts of Bangladesh may experience low pressure temporarily.

An earlier Petrobangla statement said gas conversion at the terminal will halt from 8am on Nov 4 to 4pm on Nov 7.

LNG supplies to the national grid will fall from 920mmcfd to 600mmcfd, potentially causing low gas pressure across the country.

Petrobangla said similar maintenance was done at Summit’s terminal in December 2025.

The two floating terminals for imported LNG are run by Summit Group and US-based Excelerate Energy.

Summit’s terminal can supply 500 mmcfd, while Excelerate Energy’s has a capacity of 600 mmcfd.

Imported LNG joins gas from domestic fields in the national grid and goes to power plants, factories, fertiliser plants and homes.

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