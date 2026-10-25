October 25, 2026

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Bangladesh to import six more LNG cargoes

Five cargoes have been bought from BP Singapore Pte Ltd at $0.17 per MMBtu, while another cargo has been bought from Qatar Energy Trading LLC at a different price

Bangladesh to import six more LNG cargoes
File Photo: An LNG carrier transports liquefied natural gas.

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 25 Oct 2026, 11:14 AM

Updated : 25 Oct 2026, 11:14 AM

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase has approved a proposal to buy six more cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) amid the ongoing energy crisis caused by the war in West Asia.

The Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Sunday that it will buy five cargoes of LNG from BP Singapore Pte Ltd at $0.17 per MMBtu through direct purchase.

The ministry also said that the committee meeting on Saturday approved a proposal to buy additional cargoes “if necessary” with the consent of both parties.

The government will also buy one cargo of LNG from Qatar Energy Trading LLC under a long-term contract at a price different from the prevailing price.

On the same day, the purchase of LNG from Japan's Jera Global Markets Pte Ltd in 2026 and a short-term LNG purchase-sale agreement with the company was raised for in-principle approval at the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs. The committee decided to consider the matter following the vetting of the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division and added it to the agenda for the next meeting.

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