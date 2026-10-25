El Salvador president says bodies found in Haiti do not belong to ambushed soldiers

An armoured personnel carrier of Haiti's UN-backed Gang Suppression Force (GSF) patrols an area after El Salvador announced a rescue mission for four air force members in the GSF that went missing after a gang ambush, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Oct 23, 2026. REUTERS

An armoured personnel carrier of Haiti's UN-backed Gang Suppression Force (GSF) patrols an area after El Salvador announced a rescue mission for four air force members in the GSF that went missing after a gang ambush, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Oct 23, 2026. REUTERS

Four bodies handed over to Salvadoran forces on Saturday do not belong to the four soldiers who had been ambushed the previous Sunday outside the capital of Haiti, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele said, contradicting a New York Times report.

"They are not our men," Bukele said in a post on X, hours after The New York Times reported that the bodies had been found and were believed to be those of the Salvadoran soldiers.

No son nuestros hombres. Una ONG entregó restos humanos en el aeropuerto, asegurando que pertenecían a nuestros cuatro aerotécnicos. Sin embargo, los restos corresponden a un niño, a un hombre de una estatura considerablemente mayor que la de nuestros aerotécnicos y a una persona que portaba parte de un uniforme de un ejército que no es el nuestro. Entre los restos también se encontraron carnets de identificación y uniformes militares de otros países. — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) October 25, 2026

The four went missing on Sunday after they jumped from a burning armoured vehicle that came under attack on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince while they were returning from a market to their base.

Bukele said the four bodies handed over included a child, a man much taller than the Salvadorans and a soldier from another country. He shared photos of a soldier's identification from Chad.

The ambush was the first major attack on the Gang Suppression Force, a UN-authorised multinational mission, since it began operations in Haiti this year. The international security mission declined to comment on the matter.

Earlier this week, Bukele said gangs were holding the four men and that El Salvador had launched a military operation to bring them back unharmed. Additional Salvadoran troops were later deployed to support search and security operations.

No group has publicly claimed responsibility for the attack. Local media have linked the ambush to gangs operating in the area, including powerful armed groups Chen Mechan and 400 Mawozo.

A year into its mandate, the GSF has about 2,000 troops on the ground, well below its authorised ceiling of 5,500. An earlier Kenyan-led security effort struggled with chronic shortages of money, equipment and personnel.

Haiti's gangs have expanded sharply since the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, taking control of large parts of Port-au-Prince and displacing 1.4 million to 1.5 million people.