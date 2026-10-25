Janata Bank website targeted in cyberattack despite precautionary shutdown

The website of the state-owned Janata Bank has come under cyberattack despite being taken offline as a precaution, with the bank’s IT team working to repair the damage.

Spam was found in at least two places on the website, preventing the bank from restoring public access on Sunday.

The website remained inaccessible as of 11:30am, while IT staff worked to fix the problems.

A senior official from the bank’s IT department told bdnews24.com that the bank had found signs of two cyberattacks on its website and was working to fix the damage.

“We have found signs of two attacks on the website. It is taking time to fix them. Hopefully, it will be operational by the end of today,” the official said.

No comment could be obtained from the bank’s managing director because the position is vacant.

On Oct 19, the government cancelled the appointment of managing director Mujibur Rahman for the remainder of his tenure.

The following day, government offices and the banking sector began a five-day holiday for Durga Puja.

Amid concerns over the risk of global cyberattacks, Janata Bank and Bangladesh Bank took their websites offline from Thursday as a precautionary measure.

After the five-day holiday, Bangladesh Bank restored access to its website on Sunday, the first working day of the week. Janata Bank, however, has been unable to bring its website back online.

The precautionary shutdown followed advice from the European Union’s cybersecurity agency after two serious security vulnerabilities were identified in PHP, a widely used programming language.

The agency recommended temporarily shutting down potentially affected websites if security updates could not be applied promptly.

Following the warning, Bangladesh Bank and Janata Bank took precautionary measures by closing their websites.

The websites of other state-owned banks -- Sonali, Agrani, Rupali and Bangladesh Small Industries and Commerce Bank PLC (BASIC) Bank -- remained operational.