Poet and editor Mustafiz Shafi wants the next generation of journalists to learn from Toufique Imrose Khalidi, urging that the late editor’s work in digital journalism and ethical reporting be made part of their courses.

Shafi made the appeal at a memorial for bdnews24.com’s late editor-in-chief at Bangla Academy on Thursday.

Recalling nearly three decades of knowing Khalidi, the editor of Desh Rupantor said they were not particularly close, but shared a bond rooted in their commitment to journalistic principles.

Their last meeting was at an Iftar gathering in March. Khalidi had invited him to his home for the Pohela Boishakh celebrations, but Shafi could not attend. He had no idea their March encounter would be their last.

They first met before Khalidi joined the BBC, when Shafi was working at Prothom Alo. Later, after Khalidi took charge of bdnews24.com, they spoke often about journalism.

“I followed him quite closely. I did so because he spoke of, and tried to practise, ethical journalism. I tried to uphold the same principles in my own work, and still do,” Shafi said.

Through bdnews24.com, Khalidi had opened a new path for online and digital journalism in Bangladesh, he said, adding that his name would remain in the country’s journalism history for the scale of his work in a relatively short life.

“He did not have a very long life, but he accomplished great things,” Shafi said, describing Khalidi’s death as unexpected.

Addressing journalism teachers at the memorial, he urged them to bring Khalidi’s work and commitment to ethical reporting into the curriculum.

“If we can carry forward what he did in online journalism and his practice of ethical reporting, that will be the real tribute. He will live on among us, and our journalism will reach greater heights,” he said.

Shafi also recalled the legal battles Khalidi faced under the previous government, including proceedings involving the Anti-Corruption Commission and the temporary shutdown of bdnews24.com’s website.

He said Khalidi had confronted those challenges with his head held high and ultimately secured relief.

Shafi once asked him whether he would write about those experiences. Khalidi said he would, one day.

Unsure whether he had begun writing, Shafi urged Khalidi’s children to look through his diaries and computer for any unfinished account. If found, he said, it could become part of Bangladesh’s journalism history.