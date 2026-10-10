Friends, family and colleagues pay last respects to Toufique Imrose Khalidi

Friends, family and colleagues gathered to bid a final farewell to Toufique Imrose Khalidi, the bdnews24.com editor-in-chief whose career helped shape the evolution of Bangladesh’s digital news media.

The funeral prayer for Khalidi was held at Banani’s Old DOHS playground around 3:30pm on Saturday, followed by his burial at the Martyred Intellectuals’ Graveyard in Mirpur at 5pm.

From 2:30pm, mourners from across journalism, politics, academia, business and the arts gathered at the playground to pay their last respects.

Before the funeral prayers, bdnews24.com Chief News Editor Jahidul Kabir read a tribute from Acting Editor-in-Chief Biswadip Das.

"It is the responsibility of all of us to carry forward the ideals and legacy he leaves behind. He believed in fearless, independent and objective journalism," Biswadip said.

"He taught us to ask difficult questions, not to bow to pressure, and to present the truth to the public, however uncomfortable it might be."

Biswadip said Khalidi's uncompromising journalism had brought bdnews24.com into conflict with those in power and wrongdoers.

"We were harassed through false cases and denied legitimate entitlements. But he never traded his integrity or principles for revenge or vindictiveness," he said.

Through every difficult time, Biswadip said, Khalidi stood by the organisation and its staff, shielding them as best he could.

The late editor-in-chief also harnessed digital innovation to get news to people quickly and reliably, keeping stories that touch lives at the heart of bdnews24.com’s journalism, he added.

“Today, we, his colleagues, pledge to uphold his courage, integrity and commitment to the public interest in every report, headline and editorial decision,” he said.

“We will feel his absence every day. But he will live on in the integrity and courage of our work, and in our resolve not to bow before injustice.”

Khalidi's nephew, Taraaf Tazeez Khalidi, also spoke before the funeral prayers, recalling how his uncle had become a father figure after his own father's death in 2019.

"After my father died in 2019, my uncle looked after us like a father. He was my guardian throughout my school and college years. It is impossible to describe in this short time how much he contributed to our lives," he said.

Taraaf then read a message from Khalidi's son, Raad Sharaar Khalidi, a director of Bangladesh News 24 Hours Ltd.

"My father had certain principles in his professional life that he never wanted to compromise. He believed in honest, fearless and independent journalism. For him, journalism was not just a profession -- it was a responsibility and a matter of conviction," Raad said.

"Those convictions also meant he had to endure many difficult times. Many of you here stood by him during those turbulent and difficult periods. Our family will never forget your love, courage and support."

President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir paid tribute to Khalidi through his Assistant Military Secretary Brig Gen Mohammad Raisul Islam, who laid flowers and signed the condolence book on behalf of the head of state.

First Secretary Gokul Vimal Kala of the Indian High Commission's Political, Press and Information Wing also laid flowers on behalf of the mission.

Among the politicians who paid their respects were Local Government Minister Abdul Moyeen Khan, Bangladesh JaSaD General Secretary Nazmul Haque Prodhan, and BNP Media Cell member and Somoyer Alo Advisory Editor Shairul Kabir Khan.

Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman bade Khalidi a final farewell. Dhaka University Treasurer Prof Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, English Department supernumerary professor Rubina Khan and former sociology professor Sadeka Halim also came.

Following changes in the agency's ownership and management in 2006, it underwent a sweeping transformation.

In July that year, a new management team led by Khalidi turned the news organisation into the country's first dotcom news company.

On Oct 23, bdnews24.com began operating in its new form as a 24-hour news service, marking the beginning of the digital news era in Bangladesh.

Khalidi began his journalism career in 1989, joining the Sunday Express after completing a master's degree in English literature at the University of Dhaka.

Over a career spanning more than three decades, he played significant roles in journalism both in Bangladesh and internationally.

He worked at the BBC World Service in London from February 2000 to June 2005.

Before that, he held several senior positions at two of Bangladesh's leading English-language newspapers, The Daily Star and The Financial Express.

Shahed Akhter, former ambassador to Spain, Thailand and Cambodia, former secretary and freedom fighter Moniruzzaman Chowdhury (Manju) and former home secretary Aminul Islam joined the mourners.

Star footballer Kaiser Hamid, Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI) President and former Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) president Anwar-Ul Alam Chowdhury (Parvez), and former BGMEA president Faruque Hassan bade farewell to the bdnews24.com editor-in-chief.

BRAC Executive Director Asif Saleh, Management and Resources Development Initiative (MRDI)’s Hasibur Rahman Mukur, Bangladesh Astronomical Association President Mashurul Amin Milon and human rights activist Dipayan Khisa were also there.

Former National Press Club president Shaukat Mahmood, Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam and Consulting Editor Kamal Ahmed, Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) faction President Omar Faruk, Independent Television Editor-in-Chief and CEO Shamsur Rahman Momen, Channel i Online Editor Zahid Newaz Khan, Channel 24 Executive Director Zahirul Alam, Agamir Somoy Editor Mustafa Mamun, a former colleague of Khalidi, and Executive Editor Ehsanul Haque Babu, Times of Bangladesh Acting Editor Abul Kalam Azad and New Age Managing Editor Foyez Ahammad paid their respects.

Lyricist and public health expert Baizid Khoorshid Riaz and columnists Chiroranjan Sarker and Salek Khokon also paid tribute.

Actor Tariq Anam Khan, actress Nima Rahman, former Bangladesh Television deputy director general KM Harun and BotTala theatre Director Mohammad Ali Haider attended too.

Mrityunjoy Das, executive committee member of the Dhaka University English Department Alumni Society, which Khalidi once led, also came.

Overseas Correspondents Association of Bangladesh (OCAB) President Nazrul Islam Mithu and General Secretary and former colleague Julhas Alam Ripon paid their respects.

Senior journalists Sukanta Gupta Alok, Shahriar Karim, Ashraf Kaiser, Julhas Nur, Mohakash Milan, Azizul Parvez, Sirajul Islam Abed and BBC journalist Qadir Kallol joined the farewell.

Robi Axiata Chief Corporate and Regulatory Officer Mohammad Sahedul Alam and Rafe Sadnan Adel, head of Media Relations and Communication of Abul Khair Group.

Among Khalidi’s former colleagues were Gazi Nasiruddin Ahmed, Munirul Islam, Naim Tarique, Prokash Biswas, Sanjay Dey, Sohel Parvez, Pradip Chowdhury, Humayun Hashem, Rashed Ahsan, Iqbal Shahriar, Debashish Deb, Sanat Babla, Masud Parvez, Ahmed Muniruddin Tapu, Rashed Reza Diken, Ruby Ahmed, Riazul Bashar, Emran Hossain Emon, Nurul Islam Hasib, Osam Ul Sufian Talukder, Rohan Ziad, Aziz Hassan, Hussain Ahmed, Sayala Roksana Dina, Kazi Shahrin Haque Tinni, Mohiuddin Faruq, Mintu Chowdhury, Abdullah Al Muyeed, Suliman Niloy, Waseq Billah Soudha, Mahbuba Dina, GM Mostafizul Alam, Kamal Hossain Talukdar, Piyas Talukdar, Tabarul Huq, Sazia Afrin, Mahmud Zaman Ovi, Kazi Nafia Rahman, Afrin Meem, Rubaid Iftekhar Mahbub, Shamima Nasrin Lucky, Golam Mujtaba Dhruba, Al Amin Dewan, Pavel Rahman, Mokful Hossain Saad, Samin Sababa, Ashik Hossen, Khan A Mamun and Ehsan Aleem Avee.

Khalidi suddenly fell ill on the night of Oct 1 while on a personal visit to London.

He was taken to St Bartholomew's Hospital, where doctors diagnosed a brain haemorrhage. He was declared dead at 2:23pm local time the following day.

Funeral prayers were held at Brick Lane Mosque in East London after Zuhr prayers on Oct 8. Former colleagues and members of the local Bangladeshi community gathered there to pay their last respects.

Khalidi's coffin arrived at Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight on Saturday morning.

His nephew Taraaf Tazeez Khalidi and his nephew-in-law Akif Ahmed received the coffin around 11:30am. Khalidi's colleagues were also present at the airport.

The coffin was then taken to the premises of bdnews24.com's office in Mohakhali, a place Khalidi held dear. His remains stayed there from noon until 12:20pm as former and current colleagues gathered to bid him farewell.

His remains were subsequently taken to his home, where family members and relatives saw him for the last time.

Khalidi played a pioneering role in bringing Bangladesh's news industry into the digital age, leading a transformation that began more than two decades ago.

The journey began in the first half of 2005. At the time, BDNEWS operated as a news agency supplying reports to media organisations. While other news agencies in Bangladesh distributed their reports through teleprinters, BDNEWS began using the internet.

Following changes in the agency's ownership and management in 2006, it underwent a sweeping transformation.

In July that year, a new management team led by Khalidi turned the news organisation into the country's first dotcom news company.

On Oct 23, bdnews24.com began operating in its new form as a 24-hour news service, marking the beginning of the digital news era in Bangladesh.

Khalidi began his journalism career in 1989, joining the Sunday Express after completing a master's degree in English literature at the University of Dhaka.

Over a career spanning more than three decades, he played significant roles in journalism both in Bangladesh and internationally.

He worked at the BBC World Service in London from February 2000 to June 2005.

Before that, he held several senior positions at two of Bangladesh's leading English-language newspapers, The Daily Star and The Financial Express.