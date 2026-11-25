A group of eight July Uprising survivors has asked the High Court to permanently outlaw the Awami League and its affiliated organisations, declaring them terrorist groups and freezing their assets.

Lawyer ASM Shahriar Kabir filed the writ petition on Wednesday on behalf of the eight government-recognised July activists, who were wounded by gunfire during the mass uprising.

The petition asks the government to impose the ban through an act of parliament or a presidential ordinance.

It also seeks an investigation into the party's funding and a freeze on its assets and financial transactions.

The Awami League's activities have been suspended under a home ministry order issued on May 12, 2025, pending the conclusion of its trials at the International Crimes Tribunal.

But the petitioners argue that the order does not amount to a permanent ban, which they say requires legislation or an ordinance under Article 93 of the Constitution.

They cite reports of arson, bomb attacks, killings and assaults on public and private installations, including police stations and hospitals, in several districts since Nov 10.

They also point to the prime minister's description of the Awami League as a “terrorist group” in parliament on Nov 18.

The petition names nine government officials as respondents, including the home secretary, Bangladesh Bank governor and head of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit.

It asks the court to direct the central bank and BFIU to trace the party's funding, freeze its assets and submit a compliance report within 30 days.

It also seeks sedition charges against anyone knowingly financing or assisting the party's armed or terrorist activities.

“A legal notice was served on the respondents on Nov 19 to take action on these matters,” Shahriar told bdnews24.com. “The petition was filed after we received no response within the stipulated timeframe.”

He said the petition would be placed before a High Court bench shortly.