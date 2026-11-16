November 16, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Man lynched in Mymensingh over suspected links to Swechchhasebak Dal activist’s murder

An emergency department doctor at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital declared him dead on arrival

Man lynched in Mymensingh over suspected links to Swechchhasebak Dal activist’s murder

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 16 Nov 2026, 12:19 PM

Updated : 16 Nov 2026, 12:19 PM

A man has been beaten to death by a mob in Mymensingh over suspected involvement in the murder of Md Suruj Zaman, an activist of the Jatiotabadi Swechchhasebak Dal.

The deceased, 31-year-old Md Mehedi, was from Ward 26 of the Mymensingh City Corporation.

Mymensingh Kotwali Model Police Station chief Muhammad Shibirul Islam said an angry crowd assaulted Mehedi late on Sunday night.

Doctors at the emergency department of Mymensingh Medical College Hospital declared him dead around 4:15am on Monday.

[Updates to follow]

Related Stories
BNP, Jubo Dal offices torched in Tungipara
BNP, Jubo Dal offices torched in Tungipara
Chhatra Dal activist held over Jubo Dal worker’s ‘murder’
Chhatra Dal activist held over Jubo Dal worker’s ‘murder’
Jubo Dal leader hacked to death in Cumilla
Jubo Dal leader hacked to death in Cumilla
Locals step in as AL activists mobbed
Locals step in as AL activists mobbed
Read More
EC meets to finalise local govt election schedule
EC meets to finalise local govt election schedule
Ramisa murder: HC starts hearing death references
Ramisa murder: HC starts hearing death references
Man lynched over Swechchhasebak Dal activist’s death
Man lynched over Swechchhasebak Dal activist’s death
Australian MP discharged after losing both legs in car attack
Australian MP discharged after losing both legs in car attack
Read More
Opinion

Shoumik Hassin

In defence of a hated Booker Prize winner
Shoumik Hassin

Md Hasnain

Save the soil, save the nation
Md Hasnain

Mahmud Bin Morshad

Why Turkiye, Pakistan will not fight Saudi’s war
Mahmud Bin Morshad

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam
Read More