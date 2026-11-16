Man lynched in Mymensingh over suspected links to Swechchhasebak Dal activist’s murder

A man has been beaten to death by a mob in Mymensingh over suspected involvement in the murder of Md Suruj Zaman, an activist of the Jatiotabadi Swechchhasebak Dal.

The deceased, 31-year-old Md Mehedi, was from Ward 26 of the Mymensingh City Corporation.

Mymensingh Kotwali Model Police Station chief Muhammad Shibirul Islam said an angry crowd assaulted Mehedi late on Sunday night.

Doctors at the emergency department of Mymensingh Medical College Hospital declared him dead around 4:15am on Monday.

[Updates to follow]