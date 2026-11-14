BNP, Jubo Dal offices vandalised, set ablaze in Tungipara

Several BNP and Jatiotabadi Jubo Dal offices have been vandalised and set on fire in Gopalganj’s Tungipara.

The incidents took place at Nilfa, Kushli and Barni markets on Saturday. A BNP leader alleged that the Upazila Jubo Dal office was looted.

“I have heard about the vandalism and arson at the BNP office in Tungipara,” said Gopalganj BNP Convenor Sharif Rafiquzzaman.

At 11:30pm, Upazila BNP Organising Secretary Mukta Hossain Molla told bdnews24.com that the Jubo Dal office and the Kushli and Barni Union BNP offices had been vandalised and looted.

He alleged that leaders and activists of the Awami League, banned from political activities, and its associate organisations carried out the attacks between 5:30pm and 8:30pm.

Tungipara Police chief Ayub Ali said processions took place after dusk, but police had received no complaints of attacks or arson.

Duty Officer Sub-Inspector Kamrul Ahmed, however, said he had heard reports of vandalism, attacks and arson.

A witness said a group carrying sticks marched through Nilfa market before attacking and setting fire to the BNP office. Locals said the Barni and Kushli offices were also vandalised, spreading panic.

The Fire Service and Civil Defence said it had heard of trouble at Nilfa but could not go without police security.