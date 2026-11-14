Elon Musk backs bid to reinstate Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO after ‘spy’ scandal

Elon Musk and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang attend a luncheon hosted by US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC, on Sept 29, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Elon Musk and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang attend a luncheon hosted by US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC, on Sept 29, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Elon Musk has backed a petition to reinstate former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who resigned after reports of an affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

“A petition is underway to reinstate Jensen and I’m signing it too,” Musk wrote on X, the social media platform he owns. His post quickly drew 8 million views.

The New York Post reported that Huang admitted to an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, who is not related to him and is suspected of being a Chinese intelligence asset.

US lawmakers on key congressional committees are calling for Huang to testify and demanding a review of the Donald Trump administration’s decision to allow exports of advanced AI chips to China.

Musk, who owns Tesla and SpaceX, said on Thursday that it would be “an honour” to hire Huang. He was responding to an X user who had asked him to hire the former Nvidia chief.

Huang had an affair with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of healthcare, who reported to him.

He also reportedly had an affair with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of health care, who reported to him.

A memo prepared by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s department also fuelled pressure for Huang’s resignation, the Washington Post reported.

Citing a source, it said the memo detailed his relationship with Alice Huang and drew on an earlier CIA report.

Leaks about the relationship intensified pressure on Huang, sidelining a prominent advocate for allowing China to buy advanced US AI chips.

Huang had close access to President Trump, joining him aboard Air Force One during his May trip to China, attending Oval Office meetings and speaking to him by phone.

In May 2025, the Trump administration scrapped a Biden-era rule restricting advanced AI chip exports, arguing that it held back US innovation and burdened companies with regulations.

The controversy also hit Nvidia’s stock, which is held by many investor portfolios, the New York Post reported.