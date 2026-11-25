Former England winger Raheem Sterling was spared an immediate jail sentence on Wednesday after he admitted dangerous driving by inhaling 'laughing gas' while behind the wheel before crashing his Lamborghini.

Sterling, who won 4 Premier League titles with Manchester City and made 82 appearances for England, was sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

The 31-year-old appeared in the dock at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court where Judge Kirsty Allman said he had acted with "conscious disregard for the safety of other road users". Sterling was also disqualified from driving for 2 years.

Sterling was reported driving erratically on the M25 and M3 motorways in southern England during the morning rush hour on May 28, with dashcam footage showing him weaving between lanes and almost colliding with the central reservation on the M3.

One witness who called the police said Sterling's driving was "absolutely horrendous", saying he had been inhaling from a large balloon which covered most of his view of the road.

After leaving the motorway, Sterling's Lamborghini struck a sign at the side of the road causing extensive damage to his vehicle, which Judge Allman said was no longer capable of being driven. No other vehicle was involved and no one was hurt.

Police found Sterling sitting in the passenger seat of his crashed car holding two canisters of nitrous oxide. He later told police that he had a "problem with nitrous oxide".

Sterling, who ⁠played for Dutch club Feyenoord last season, pleaded guilty in September to dangerous driving, possession of nitrous oxide and failing to provide a blood specimen.

His lawyer Jason Bartfeld said Sterling had started consuming nitrous oxide during a difficult period in his career, adding: "He has recognised the various unhealthy coping mechanisms ... that led to this offence."

Judge Allman said Sterling "made a deliberate and entirely selfish decision to drive your vehicle without adequate sleep and whilst consuming a Class C drug ... exposing a large number of road users to a significant risk of serious harm".

But, she added, Sterling had substantial personal mitigation, including his charitable work and his engagement with addiction services since the incident.