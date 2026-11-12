Tuchel committed to England until Euro 2028

Thomas Tuchel says he has no intention of leaving the England job before the 2028 European Championship regardless of any offers that come in from major clubs.

Tuchel, who replaced Gareth Southgate in 2025, was initially contracted for 18 months until this year's World Cup in North America, but signed an extension in February keeping him in charge of England until Euro 2028 on home soil.

"No release clause. And there's no intention. I signed the contract - I want to stay until the Euros. I want to do the Euros. We have unfinished business," Tuchel told reporters on Wednesday.

The German's comments come amid reports that US national team coach Mauricio Pochettino is to replace Michael Carrick at Manchester United. Carrick's future is in doubt due to a poor run of form that has left the club in the relegation zone.

Tuchel did say, however, that he would definitely return to club football after seeing out his England contract.

"I miss the 50 matches (a season), like I said. I miss these two minutes when everything is done," the former Paris St Germain, Chelsea and Bayern Munich coach said.

"You go out the two minutes before the whistle goes, it's like the best two minutes, everything is done and you're in a full stadium, lights are on and you're just so excited and you're part of it."

England host Croatia at Wembley later on Thursday before travelling to Madrid to face world champions Spain on Sunday. England are second in Nations League Group A3 with nine points, three behind leaders Spain.