November 12, 2026

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Garment worker dies after speeding vehicle hits auto-rickshaw in Siddhirganj

The 27-year-old was travelling to his workplace in an auto-rickshaw when the accident occurred

Garment worker dies after speeding vehicle hits auto-rickshaw in Siddhirganj

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 12 Nov 2026, 03:24 PM

Updated : 12 Nov 2026, 03:24 PM

A garment worker has been killed after a speeding vehicle hit the auto-rickshaw he was taking on his way to work in Narayanganj's Siddhirganj on Thursday morning.

The accident occurred around 8am near the Adamjee Export Processing Zone, where Abul Hossain worked at a garment factory. He suffered serious injuries in the collision.

Abul's co-worker Jubayer Hossain, who took him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said the 27-year-old was employed as a junior dry process operator at Soad Garments in the Adamjee EPZ.

Jubayer said Abul was travelling to the factory in an auto-rickshaw when a speeding vehicle struck it. Locals rescued the injured worker and took him to a hospital.

Jubayer went to the hospital after receiving a call from the factory. As Abul's condition deteriorated, he was transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

Doctors declared him dead around 9:30am, about an hour and a half after the accident.

Abul was the son of Abul Bakar Gazi, from Ronger Gaon in Chandpur Sadar Upazila. He lived in a rented house in Siddhirganj while working at the factory.

Habibur Rahman, inspector and in-charge of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital police camp, said the body had been kept in the hospital's emergency department morgue for a postmortem.

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