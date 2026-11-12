Two arrested in Narail over ‘gang rape’ of girl who sought help from brother’s friend

Police in Narail have arrested two suspects in connection with a case filed over the alleged gang rape of a girl after she sought help from her brother’s friend.

One of the suspects recorded a confessional statement in court on Wednesday afternoon, Narail Sadar Police Inspector Ajay Kumar Kundu said on Thursday.

The arrestees have been identified as Al Amin, alias Sabbir, 22, and Noor Nabi, 28, from Sadar Upazila.

Citing the first information report, police said the 18-year-old victim, a resident of Lohagara Upazila, knew Sabbir as he was a friend of her elder brother and frequently visited their home. Sabbir also occasionally called the girl to check on her.

On the afternoon of Nov 4, she left home in anger following a family dispute with her brother. Realising she was short of money, she contacted Sabbir by phone to inform him of her situation.

Sabbir instructed her to go to Nakshi Bazar, from where he took her in a rickshaw-van to the residence of Md Biplob.

Later that night, Sabbir allegedly snatched the girl’s mobile phone and raped her multiple times after threatening to kill her at knifepoint.

According to the case statement, Sabbir, Biplob, and Noor Nabi subsequently held the victim captive across several houses from that night until the night of Nov 8, repeatedly raping her.

Around 1am on Nov 8, members of the victim’s family managed to rescue her from a house in the town.

Following the incident, the victim filed a case as the plaintiff with Sadar Police Station on Tuesday, naming three individuals as suspects.

Inspector Ajay said following the filing of the case, police arrested Sabbir the same day and detained Noor Nabi late Tuesday night during raids on their respective homes.

On Wednesday, Noor Nabi gave a confessional statement under Section 164 before Senior Judicial Magistrate Md Maruf Hasan at the Narail Sadar court.

Biplob remains at large and police operations are under way to apprehend him, the officer added.