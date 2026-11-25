A West Bengal minister has threatened that India would “take Bangladesh” by Dec 16 and vowed revenge for the alleged killings of Hindus, triggering fresh controversy amid strained ties between the neighbours.

Arjun Singh made the remarks in Bhatpara on Tuesday, according to the Hindustan Times.

"We will take Bangladesh by Dec 16. Enough is enough; there are no more excuses regarding Bangladesh,” Hindustan Times quoted him as saying.

“We will certainly take revenge for the way Hindus have been killed in Bangladesh; there is no doubt about that."

Earlier, Hasina’s spokesperson Syed Mozammel Ali told Reuters that the Awami League chief intended to travel from New Delhi to Dhaka on Dec 16 aboard a Biman Bangladesh Airlines aircraft, and had formally asked the Dhaka administration to arrange her flight.

"Since Sheikh Hasina was flown to India on a Bangladesh aircraft on Aug 5, 2024, she now calls upon the government to arrange for her air transport from Delhi back to Dhaka," he said, according to Reuters.

International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) Chief Prosecutor Md Aminul Islam described the demand for a state aircraft to facilitate her return as "nothing but madness", while another Bangladeshi minister told Reuters on Sunday that Hasina faces immediate arrest and imprisonment upon arrival, adding that no formal talks had been held with India on dispatching an aircraft.

Hasina first announced her intention to return during a virtual media briefing in August this year and has reiterated those plans in subsequent interviews.

Earlier this month, she also applied for a new Bangladeshi passport and national identity card through legal representatives in the UK.

While Dhaka has repeatedly requested her extradition, New Delhi has maintained that the matter remains under examination, Hindustan Times said.