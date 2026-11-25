India says Hasina's plan to return to Bangladesh is ‘separate from extradition request’

India has drawn a distinction between Sheikh Hasina's stated plan to return to Bangladesh voluntarily and Dhaka's request for her extradition, saying the two matters are being treated separately, Reuters has reported.

Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Wednesday that New Delhi was examining Bangladesh's extradition request through its established processes.

But a citizen seeking to return home voluntarily with a travel document was a separate matter, he said.

"The case of a citizen willing to return voluntarily to her country on a travel document is a matter separate from the extradition request," Reuters quoted Jaiswal as saying at a regular media briefing. He did not elaborate.

Hasina, who fled Bangladesh after a deadly student uprising toppled her government in August 2024, has been living in India since.

She has said she plans to return on Dec 16, after more than two years in exile, Reuters reported this week.

Earlier this month, she sought a new passport and identity card to facilitate her return. Bangladesh, however, rejected her passport request and has reiterated that she can only be brought back through extradition.

The former prime minister faces a death sentence handed down in absentia last year by a Bangladeshi court, which convicted her of ordering a crackdown on the student-led uprising.