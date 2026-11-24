Whether Hasina will walk or fly back to Bangladesh will be discussed with India: Zahed Ur Rahman

Bangladesh Prime Minister's Information Advisor Zahed Ur Rahman has made it clear that the government is not involved in discussions with ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who is sentenced to death for crimes against humanity, on her plans to return to the country.

He said arrangements for her return, including how she would be handed over, would be discussed with India.

Zahed made the remarks in response to questions from the media at a regular press conference at the Secretariat on Tuesday afternoon on government initiatives.

International newswire service Reuters reported on Tuesday that a spokesperson for Hasina said she wanted to return to Bangladesh on board a Biman Bangladesh flight on Dec 16.

The information advisor joked, "Sheikh Hasina wants to come by Biman Bangladesh. Fortunately, she hasn’t yet said that she will have to be handed the responsibility of prime minister once she is here."

"I have seen some people in India say that she is still the prime minister. We send her invitation cards, but we still don’t know whether she wants to come.”

He said the government's only concern was to have her extradited, regardless of how she was brought back.

“Now, whether she comes on Bangladesh Biman or something else, we want her to be extradited to us. She is convicted of a crime against humanity. She has been sentenced to death.

“We have petitioned the country where she has fled to, asking them to hand her over to us. And if she is handed over, whether she will be brought over on a Biman Bangladesh flight, or on one of their planes will be decided later.”

Asked whether there has been any communication with the government regarding Hasina's return to the country, Zahed said: “Whether Hasina will return to Bangladesh or not is not a discussion between us and Hasina. This is a discussion between us and India—that one of our most heinous criminals is in your country along with her associates. Sheikh Hasina is not only accused – she has been convicted.”

The information advisor said, “Hasina has been convicted and sentenced after the trial concluded. These are not preliminary charges against her. So, whether Sheikh Hasina will come or not, whether she will come on a Bangladeshi plane, whether she will come on their plane, or walk to Bangladesh, how the handover will be carried out—these decisions will be taken after discussions with India.”

Describing Hasina’s announcement of her return on Dec 16 as a political ploy, Zahed said: “She is trying to show through this that she is still strong and many things are happening because of her decisions. We have said this before - it’s a bluff to the political people. She wants to show those in her party, the people from her party. This is how she wants to present the matter to them.”

Zahed believes that the legal complications noted by India in the extradition process are no longer an obstacle.

India had often referred to legal issues surrounding the matter, but he said there was no longer any barrier to handing her over.

“If Hasina doesn’t want to come to Bangladesh in this way, she might go to court. She can try to say various things in court, her lawyers will do this and that.

“If Sheikh Hasina truly wants to come, I don’t think she has any reason to go to court or face any legal problems now. So just extradite her. Let her come. I don’t really see any problem now.”

Stating that the Indian government is not sending her forcibly, Zahed added: “India is not forcibly extraditing her. Hasina is saying that she wants to go and Bangladesh wants her to be extradited. The two are compatible. So, if she comes that way, then the responsibility for her does not fall on that government and it can be done.

“So that’s why I’m saying that if Sheikh Hasina wants to come, I don’t think there is any legal barrier to her extradition because she won’t go to court now. Because she wants to come to Bangladesh.”

Asked about Awami League’s statements that the Bangladesh government will not allow Hasina to come to back to the country at the last minute, the information advisor countered: “If the government didn’t want her, would they have repeatedly spoken of extraditing her?”