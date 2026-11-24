Production has resumed at most factories in Savar and Ashulia as labour unrest over minimum wages has eased, although several factories remain affected by shutdowns and work stoppages.

On Tuesday morning, workers at nine factories entered their workplaces but refused to work, while authorities declared a general holiday at eight others, Ashulia Industrial Police-1 Superintendent Md Mominul Islam Bhuiyan said.

Another 20 factories remain closed indefinitely under Section 13(1) of the Bangladesh Labour Act, on a no-work, no-pay basis.

Speaking around 11:45am, Mominul said the overall law-and-order situation in the industrial belt was normal and under control, with production continuing “peacefully” at most factories.

Authorities are holding talks with factory owners and worker representatives to resolve the disputes.

No untoward incident has been reported anywhere in the belt so far. Additional police and other law enforcers are posted at key points to head off trouble, the officer added.