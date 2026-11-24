Police arrest 507 in Dhaka in 24 hours, 45 with ties to Awami League

Police have reported the arrests of 507 people in Dhaka in a single day, including 45 members of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations, whose activities are banned.

The numbers were shared in a statement sent by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Media and Public Relations Division on Tuesday.

According to the DMP, the arrests were made during raids in different parts of the capital.

Law enforcement agencies have stepped up their operations following recent Awami League programmes and incidents of violence in different parts of the country.

Police patrols and checkpoints have also been intensified in the capital to prevent incidents such as crude bomb explosions and arson attacks on vehicles.

Police said members of the banned organisation and those involved in sabotage were being arrested through what they described as “block raids and combing operations”.