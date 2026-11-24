International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) Chief Prosecutor Md Aminul Islam has described the reported demand from ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina for the Bangladesh government to arrange a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight to return her from New Delhi to Dhaka as “insane” and “ridiculous”.

He made the remarks in response to questions from journalists at his office on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, international newswire service Reuters reported that Hasina, sentenced to death by the ICT for crimes against humanity in suppressing the 2024 July Uprising, wants to return to Bangladesh on Victory Day on Dec 16.

To that end, her spokesman Syed Mozammel Ali urged the Bangladesh government to arrange a flight from the Indian capital to Dhaka.

Regarding the matter, Aminul said: “This is a ridiculous situation. I think that the spokesperson’s request for an aircraft is nothing but madness. The reason is that it is exceptional in the world for a fugitive convict to request an aircraft from someone else. Therefore, such a demand cannot be accepted in any way.”

Responding to questions from the media about fugitive convicts sentenced by the ICT or under trial, holding a press conference in Delhi and travelling to the Agartala and Petrapole borders, the chief prosecutor said: “They are not doing anything inside the territory of Bangladesh. Now, if any convict engages in any activity in another country, we can only pursue the matter through diplomatic channels.”

Noting that media outlets from various countries are publishing news on the activities of fugitive convicts abroad, he said: “They are proving to the world that the Bangladesh Awami League is a terrorist group or that these members of the Bangladesh Awami League are criminals and murderers.”

Aminul said that all efforts have been made to bring the accused back to the country to face trial.

He said, “If Bangladesh Awami League is proven to be a terrorist organisation through their activities, then the government and the tribunal may be forced to take action against this organisation through the judiciary.”

Investigation of Allegations against the Awami League

Asked about the progress in the trial of the Awami League as a "terrorist organisation", the chief prosecutor said: “We have a complaint against Awami League. The [complainant] has sought to have it tried as a terrorist organisation.

“One of our state ministers is the complainant and the investigation is ongoing. We will be able to inform you in time once the investigation is completed.”