Police have arrested 537 people in Dhaka over the past 24 hours, including 107 members of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations, as well as former education minister Nurul Islam Nahid.

The party is barred from carrying out political activities.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) shared the development in a statement issued on Thursday morning.

Police had been on heightened alert since the previous night ahead of the Awami League's “lockdown” programme scheduled for Thursday.

Amid various activities by the Awami League in Gopalganj and other parts of the country in recent days, police also stepped up their arrest operations.

Police patrols and checkpoint searches were intensified in Dhaka to prevent incidents such as crude bomb explosions and vehicle arson.

Police arrested former minister and Awami League leader Nahid from his residence in the capital’s Uttara late on Wednesday night.

On the same night, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch (DB) detained actress Jyotika Jyoti from a separate residence in Uttara.