Activists of the Awami League, whose activities are banned, and the National Citizen Party (NCP) have clashed following a reception for the NCP Convenor Nahid Islam, who is visiting the United Kingdom.

According to Daily Dazzling Dawn, the two groups engaged in chases and counter-chases that erupted into a brawl for around 20 minutes on a street behind Mayfair Hall in central London on Monday night.

The UK-based expatriate news outlet reported that four people sustained serious head injuries in the incident and were admitted to a local hospital. London police used batons several times to bring the situation under control.

The report said the British Bangladeshi community organised the reception and an exchange of views with Nahid, who travelled to the UK on a week-long visit.

During the event, leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations staged a protest outside the hall, intending to demonstrate in front of Nahid.

Quoting witnesses and organisers, the report said Awami League supporters threw eggs and water bottles at guests attending the event. Several guests were also assaulted outside the hall.

The clash broke out on a street behind the venue after the programme ended. Several videos of the incident have since circulated on social media.

Dazzling Dawn reported that a large number of Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Chhatra Shibir activists were present at the event.

Nahid Alleges Attack

At 6:30am Bangladesh time on Tuesday, MP Nahid alleged in a Facebook post that an attack had taken place.

He said Awami League activists attacked “ordinary” expatriate Bangladeshis and students from various universities after the event, leaving several people injured.

The NCP convenor said, “Individuals associated with the fascist political force ousted through the July Mass Uprising are now attempting to suppress dissent through violence and intimidation, even on foreign soil.

“This is a matter of concern not only for the safety of expatriate Bangladeshis, but also for the democratic environment and political freedom.”

Nahid wrote that representatives of international human rights organisations and journalists from various media outlets were present at the scene and witnessed the attack.

Dazzling Dawn reported that Nahid did not directly confront the protesters amid the clashes and demonstrations.

He had entered Mayfair Hall at 3pm, more than three hours before the evening event began.

After the programme, he left through a rear exit instead of the main entrance, avoiding a direct encounter with the protesters.

Earlier, on Saturday, Awami League activists and supporters allegedly attempted to harass Nahid during a programme at the University of Cambridge campus.