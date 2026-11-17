The government has condemned the reported violence directed at Nahid Islam, convenor of the National Citizen Party (NCP) and members of the Bangladeshi community in London.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “Bangladesh condemns, in the strongest and most unequivocal terms, the acts of violence and intimidation against Nahid Islam, convenor of the National Citizen Party and chief whip of the opposition, as well as members of the Bangladeshi community during his visit to the United Kingdom.”

On Monday, the British-Bangladeshi community organised a reception and an interactive session in Romford, East London, for Nahid, who is currently on a week-long visit to the UK.

According to media reports, activists and members of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations staged a protest outside Mayfair Hall while the event was under way, with the apparent intent of confronting Nahid.

Supporters of the Awami League allegedly threw eggs and water bottles at guests arriving for the event, while some guests were also assaulted outside the venue.

After the event, a clash broke out between the two groups, during which four individuals sustained serious head injuries.

London police intervened to bring the situation under control, employing baton charges.

The foreign ministry said, “The government strongly condemns these violent, terrorist acts committed against Bangladeshi citizens in the United Kingdom.

“Such actions, perpetrated by groups linked to the ousted ruling party, are entirely unacceptable and undermine the democratic aspirations of the people of Bangladesh.

“The government urges the relevant British authorities to conduct a thorough investigation, identify those responsible, and bring them to justice in accordance with British law.”