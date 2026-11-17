Naseer Khan Maroofkhil’s resilient century on debut came agonisingly close to rescuing Afghanistan, but Zimbabwean bowlers held their nerve in a tense finish to secure a 1-0 victory in the two-Test series in Sharjah.

Zimbabwe bowled out Afghanistan for 360 with just 3.3 overs remaining on the final day on Tuesday, completing a dramatic 57-run victory and claiming their first Test series triumph on foreign soil since their tour of Bangladesh in 2001.

For much of the closing stages of the match, Maroofkhil appeared determined to snatch a late victory. The 20-year-old, primarily a spinner, batted for almost six hours to remain unbeaten on 101, hitting his maiden century in a gritty show.

He pulled his hamstring during the closing overs, but defied the pain to continue pushing the Afghans closer.

Maroofkhil had already made a significant mark with the ball, snaring 7 wickets in Zimbabwe’s first innings of 339. His century, therefore, completed a rare double, making him the first player since New Zealand’s Bruce Taylor in 1965 to claim a 5-wicket haul and score a century on Test debut.

Zimbabwe’s lower order dug deep, racking up a crucial 128 runs from their final 3 wickets before declaring at 295 for 9, setting Afghanistan a challenging target of 418.

The chase appeared all but over when Afghanistan slipped to 299 for 8, but Maroofkhil and Mohammad Saleem came in with steely resolve.

As the light began to fade over Sharjah, the pair added a stubborn 59 runs for the ninth wicket.

Zimbabwe broke the resistance when Brad Evans, who finished with 3 for 55, trapped Saleem in front for 22.

With only a wicket remaining, Graeme Cremer delivered the decisive blow, dismissing Ziaur Rahman for a duck to end Afghanistan’s resistance and spark Zimbabwe’s celebrations.

For Zimbabwe, however, the narrow victory represented a memorable overseas Test win that went down to the wires.