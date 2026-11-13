November 13, 2026

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Saqib takes seven on debut but Pakistan and Sri Lanka draw first test

The 31-year-old claims 7-130, including five wickets in a devastating eight-over spell against the Lankan lions

Saqib takes seven on debut but Pakistan and Sri Lanka draw first test

Reuters

Published : 13 Nov 2026, 09:39 PM

Updated : 13 Nov 2026, 09:39 PM

Saqib Khan enjoyed a dream debut with seven wickets, but it was not enough to force a result as the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka petered out into a dull draw in Rawalpindi on Friday.

Put in to bat, Pakistan declared their first innings on 434-9 after four out of their top five batters struck half-centuries.

Sri Lanka had appeared set for a hefty first-innings lead at 404-4, powered by Dhananjaya de Silva's 167 and a century from captain Kusal Mendis (119).

But Saqib, 31, finished with 7-130, including five wickets in a superb eight-over spell, and the visitors lost wickets in clumps to be bowled out for 446.

With significant time lost to rain and bad light in the match, including nearly two sessions on Thursday, the Test ended in a draw with Pakistan on 284-8 in the final session.

The home side were wobbling at 125-5 in their second innings but Saud Shakeel's resolute 97 ended any hope of a Sri Lankan victory. The sides shook hands soon after his dismissal.

The second and final Test will also be played in Rawalpindi from Tuesday after the match was moved out of Lahore due to worsening smog.

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