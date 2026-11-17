The Anti-Corruption Commission has said Tk 10.45 billion has been frozen in 156 bank accounts belonging to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her family as it pursues corruption investigations against them.

The commission has also moved to secure properties linked to the family, including a luxury house, nine flats and land in Dhaka, ACC Secretary Saidur Rahman Khan said on Tuesday.

Among the properties is 0.4 hectares of land in Purbachal, with a registered value of Tk 18 million. The other assets -- a house in Baridhara, nine flats and 0.83 hectares of land -- have a combined registered value of Tk 153.39 million.

The anti-graft agency is also seeking Interpol Red Notices for Hasina, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, daughter Saima Wazed Putul and niece Tulip Rizwana Siddiq.

The process will require further action by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Interpol, Saidur said, adding that he could not say when the notices would take effect.

The commission has also approached the United States for help in tracing assets Joy is suspected of holding there.

“Our investigation reports indicate that he possesses significant assets in the USA. We have submitted an MLA request to gather this information. Once we receive a response, we will be able to proceed with the next steps,” Saidur said.

He said the ACC had assigned separate investigators to cases involving Hasina and her relatives and was keeping a close watch on their progress.

The commission has filed 24 cases against Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana and other family members. Investigations are continuing in 17, while charge sheets have been submitted in the remaining seven.

Verdicts have already been delivered in six cases over the allocation of plots in Purbachal.

Hasina has been living in India since she was ousted in the 2024 mass uprising. She has since been sentenced to death by the International Crimes Tribunal in a crimes against humanity case over the crackdown on the July Uprising.

She also faces other cases, including murder charges, in courts across Bangladesh.