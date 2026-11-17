The verdict in the land acquisition compensation fund case over the Matarbari Coal Power Plant in Cox's Bazar’s Moheshkhali is set for Nov 30.

The court of Chattogram Divisional Special Judge Mizanur Rahman set the date on Tuesday.

The case was filed over charges of withdrawing Tk 198.21 million through fake cheques in the names of landowners claiming to have lost “non-existent” shrimp enclosures during the acquisition of land for the power plant.

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) lawyer Mokarram Hossain told bdnews24.com, "After hearing the arguments in the case, the court has set the date for the verdict on Nov 30."

"The five people present in the court, including then additional deputy commissioner of the Cox's Bazar District Zafar Alam, have been sent to jail. Warrants have been issued against 11 other suspects, including then Cox's Bazar deputy commissioner Md Ruhul Amin.”

Mokarram said that out of the total 36 accused in the case, 20 have received a stay order from the High Court.

“The trial of the remaining 16 is ongoing.”

On Apr 17, 2019, charges were framed in this case at the Chattogram Divisional Special Judges’ Court.

The government acquired 1,414 acres of land in Cox's Bazar’s Moheshkhali for the construction of the Matarbari coal-fired power plant.

In November 2014, compensation for that land was fixed at Tk 2.37 billion. At that time, compensation of about Tk 462.40 million was allocated based on information regarding 25 “non-existent shrimp ponds in the area.

Of this amount, Tk 198.21 million was withdrawn through fake checks in the names of the affected people. Five additional cheques were also issued to withdraw the remaining Tk 264.2 million.

A businessman from Cox's Bazar filed a complaint with the Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judges’ Court on Nov 20, 2014, over the incident. The ACC launched an investigation based on the court’s order.

After the investigation, the ACC filed a chargesheet against 36 people including Ruhul on Apr 3, 2017.

Among the accused in the case were officials and employees of the Cox's Bazar District Administration's Land Acquisition Branch, officials and employees of the District Fisheries Department, and people who received compensation while pretending to be farmers.