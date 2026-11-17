Bangladesh plans to spend $3.5 million over three years to boost trade competitiveness after graduating from the least developed country (LDC) category.

About $2.5 million is proposed for seven priority areas under the World Trade Organization’s Enhanced Integrated Framework (EIF) Phase Three project, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

Commerce Minister Khandaker Abdul Muktadir instructed officials to finalise an action plan with ministries and agencies to strengthen exports and trade capacity.

“Of this, about $2.5 million has been proposed for spending in seven priority areas,” the ministry quoted the meeting as saying.

Commerce Secretary Sharaf Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury chaired the meeting, where Hafizur Rahman, former WTO Cell director general, presented the draft.

Proposals include an artificial intelligence-based system to monitor and forecast international markets in real time, improving the processed food industry, expanding markets for geographical indication products, and strengthening the National Trade Facilitation Committee.

Participants also discussed an environmental, social and governance compliance framework, a carbon market policy, and training officials and private-sector representatives for trade negotiations.

“The proposed initiatives can play an important role in making Bangladesh’s trade and export sectors more capable and competitive after LDC graduation.

“To this end, the draft action plan must be finalised and the project formulated as quickly as possible, ensuring effective coordination among all relevant ministries and agencies,” the minister said.