Captain Temba Bavuma retired hurt, and Ryan Rickelton scored an unbeaten half-century as South Africa went to lunch on 386 for seven on day three of the first Test against Bangladesh at The Wanderers on Tuesday.

• South Africa trail Bangladesh’s score of 400 all out by 14 runs and will want to build a lead in the afternoon session on a wicket that remains good for batting.

• Rickelton is unbeaten on 56 and will resume after the interval with Kagiso Rabada, who has five.

• Bavuma (49) and Rickelton put on 79 for the fifth wicket before the South African captain left the field with a leg injury, having been troubled by calf issues. He can return to bat later in the innings if required.

• Bangladesh seamer Taskin Ahmed (2-88) took two wickets with the new ball, removing Wiaan Mulder for a duck and Marco Jansen (8), both caught by wicketkeeper Litton Das.

• Bangladesh seamer Hasan Mahmud (4-72) was troubled by a sore elbow, but managed to remove Simon Harmer (1) just before lunch, also caught by Das.

• South Africa opener Marques Ackerman scored a career-best 157 from 164 balls and number three Zubayr Hamza made 83 on his return to the side.