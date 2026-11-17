Her Royal Highness (HRH) Maria Francisca de Braganca, Duchess of Coimbra and a member of the Portuguese royal family, has visited Daffodil International University in Savar.

Accompanied by the Duke of Coimbra, Duarte Maria de Sousa Araujo Martins, and a delegation from Portugal and the United Kingdom, the visit on Tuesday sought to expand international academic ties, cultural exchange, and bilateral cooperation between Bangladesh and Portugal, the university said in a media statement.

The delegation also includes representatives of the Global Fair Pay Charter and London Tea Exchange.

During the tour, the duchess was briefed on Daffodil Smart City’s academic and infrastructural facilities, alongside the university's initiatives in education, research, innovation, technology, and student opportunities.

She also joined DIU Chairman Md Sabur Khan for a commemorative tree-planting programme.

At a special session held at the university's International Conference Hall, DIU Vice-Chancellor Prof MR Kabir delivered the welcome address, followed by remarks from Sabur and the head of the international delegation Sheikh Aliur Rahman.

Addressing the gathering, the duchess shared reflections on her visit and underscored the value of international links, cultural exchange, and mutual cooperation.

During the programme, the duchess conferred the “Knight of the Crown Royal” honour upon Sabur, making him the first Bangladeshi to receive the distinction.

He was also named ambassador of the Fair Pay Charter in Bangladesh, the statement read.

The duchess also formally inaugurated “Cozinha Real – The Royal Lounge”, a new facility under DIU’s Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management designed to enhance students' practical training, hospitality skills, and understanding of international culinary traditions while bridging Portuguese and Bangladeshi food cultures.

The event featured the screening of an institutional documentary, discussions on Bangladesh–Portugal cooperation, and an exchange of special honours and commemorative gifts.

Other members of the visiting delegation included Global Fair Pay Charter Ambassadors Asif Nisar Bajwa and Mohammad Aziz-ur-Rahman, UK All-Party Parliamentary Group Co-Chair Farhan-Khan Farani, Global Fair Pay Charter Head of Media and Public Relations for Pakistan Mohammad Tahir Chowdhury, London Tea Exchange Director Mohammad Shalim Mukit Abdul, Nicholas Pogoz Foundation Chairman Peter Dennis Pogoz, Jabin Chowdhury; Laila Michelle Gurmukh; and other representatives of the London Tea Exchange.